Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

