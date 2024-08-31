Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

