Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

