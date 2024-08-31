Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 854,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.4% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 308,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

