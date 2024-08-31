Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.46. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

