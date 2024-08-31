Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,493,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,650,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 172,081 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

