Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,695 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Stephens raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

