Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 44,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $478.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.93. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.