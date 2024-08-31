Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $118.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.