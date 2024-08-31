Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

