Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after buying an additional 4,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,048,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 172,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.