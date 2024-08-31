Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $223.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.