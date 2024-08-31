Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $19,765,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

