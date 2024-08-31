Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.