Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,211,000 after purchasing an additional 625,485 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,092,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,931,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.