Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

