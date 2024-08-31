Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $456,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.