Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,412.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 116,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $196.08 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average of $187.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

