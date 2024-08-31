Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $30,520,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.