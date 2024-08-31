Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $134.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.