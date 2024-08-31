Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
