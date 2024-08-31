Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $170,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

EBAY opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

