Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

