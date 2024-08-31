Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

