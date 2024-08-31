Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

FNDA stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

