Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

