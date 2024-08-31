Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

CSX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

