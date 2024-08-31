Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $475.42 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.43.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

