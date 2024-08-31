Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,865 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,999,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,737,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,939,000 after buying an additional 1,132,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.