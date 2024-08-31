Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

