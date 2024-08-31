Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSI opened at $442.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.31 and a 200 day moving average of $368.29. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $443.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

