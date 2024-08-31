Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.15.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 523.17, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

