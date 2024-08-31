Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

