MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.52.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 18.3 %

MDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.