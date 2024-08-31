MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.52.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.96. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.