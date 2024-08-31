Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,432 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $37,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $487.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.85. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

