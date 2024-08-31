Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lessened by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 257,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 59.2% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $8,858,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 85.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MS opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

