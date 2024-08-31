Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after buying an additional 195,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,212,000 after acquiring an additional 107,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

