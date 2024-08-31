My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Alphabet by 231.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 88,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 14,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 20,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

