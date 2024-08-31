National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

