Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 168 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.68.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

