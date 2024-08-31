Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 535 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Medpace were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $355.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.68. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

