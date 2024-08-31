Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $451,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 136.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $288.26. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

