Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 155 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.46. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

