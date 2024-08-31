Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 298 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

