Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 352 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.43 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

