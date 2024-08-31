Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 824 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

QQQM stock opened at $196.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

