Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 2,574 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

