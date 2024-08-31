Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $201,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

BDJ opened at $8.63 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

