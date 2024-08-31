Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $578,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $282,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 197.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $491.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

